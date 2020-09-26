Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $946.61 million and a P/E ratio of 96.62. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.28).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

