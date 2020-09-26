LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €124.79 ($146.82).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €121.98 ($143.51) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company’s 50-day moving average is €123.53 and its 200 day moving average is €112.73.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

