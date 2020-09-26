Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.74). As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,698,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc develops biological therapeutics to treat autoimmune, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.. The company develops submucosal biopharmaceuticals and bio-betters. Applied Molecular Transport Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

