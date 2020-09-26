LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.0462 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,751.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.03300391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.06 or 0.02074676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00430363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00880435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00050148 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00519869 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011852 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

