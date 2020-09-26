Level01 (LVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.63 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $538,388.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.77 or 0.04900409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

