Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.03 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00012103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $277,663.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00430388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

