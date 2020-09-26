Lightstreams (PHT) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.75 million and $4,098.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.12 or 0.04876673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.