Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,863.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and SouthXchange. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $38,863.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.01221691 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,694.95 or 0.99455825 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 692,389,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, YoBit, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

