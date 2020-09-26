LiteDoge Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $173,940.61 and approximately $12.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

42-coin (42) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,405.75 or 3.75953457 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

