Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Livent by 27,279.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.