LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0094 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $490,342.01 and $5,607.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00077067 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001301 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042715 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00108636 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008861 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

