LockTrip Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,500.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $10,500.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025020 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003510 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000437 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

