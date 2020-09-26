Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker, Audio & Wearables, and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, tepid sales in the Asia Pacific due to slowdown in China sales are near-term headwinds.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.93.

LOGI stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $76.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.8697 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,403,254.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,143,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Logitech International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after buying an additional 230,910 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

