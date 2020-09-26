Loki Reaches Market Cap of $30.10 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Loki has a market cap of $30.10 million and $97,196.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00005568 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,757.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.99 or 0.03290520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.02061848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00428116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.00867465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00521227 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,250,315 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

