Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.61.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL opened at $187.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.