Loopring Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $254.92 million and $67.18 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,069,442 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

