LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE:LTC remained flat at $$33.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 329,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.