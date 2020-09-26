Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after acquiring an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.