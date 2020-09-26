Macquarie Upgrades Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ELKMF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.43.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

