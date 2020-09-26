Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.80) and the highest is ($1.62). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($10.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.80) to ($3.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

MSGE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.48. 148,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

