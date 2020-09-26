Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report $50.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $214.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $383.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.47 million to $569.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $752.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of ($6.96) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

