MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MAG Silver also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Shares of NYSE:MAG remained flat at $$15.48 during trading hours on Monday. 479,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,758. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 1.29. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

