Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $607.35 million, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

