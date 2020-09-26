MaidSafeCoin Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.42 million and approximately $141,841.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00244136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.01519695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00195892 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

