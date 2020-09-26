Maker (MKR) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $526.04 or 0.04891776 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, OKEx and Bibox. Maker has a total market cap of $528.97 million and approximately $26.98 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033975 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OasisDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DDEX, BitMart, GOPAX, OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

