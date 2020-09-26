Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Get Marine Products alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Marine Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Marine Products stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marine Products by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Marine Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Marine Products by 118.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Marine Products by 24.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marine Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.