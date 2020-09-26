Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,824. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.