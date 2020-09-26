Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MASI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.63.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $225.90 on Tuesday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $140.16 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.21 and its 200 day moving average is $215.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 302,578 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Masimo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.