Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of MAT opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million. Analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

