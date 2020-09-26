Maverick Chain (MVC) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $321,317.52 and approximately $3,511.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

