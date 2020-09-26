Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$7.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.