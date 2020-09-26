Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

