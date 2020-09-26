Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Given New $8.50 Price Target at CIBC

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.57.

MMX stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $644.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.72 and a beta of 1.64. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 13.1% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 11.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

