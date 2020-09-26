McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.67 ($1.50).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

McCarthy & Stone stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 70.90 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,058. The company has a market capitalization of $381.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

