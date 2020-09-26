MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.55.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Argus started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,908 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 85.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,606,000 after acquiring an additional 131,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, hitting $191.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $211.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.