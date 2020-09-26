MediBloc [QRC20] Hits Market Cap of $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,727.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.03 or 0.03290855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.01 or 0.02069478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00429794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00885454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00050545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00520814 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011676 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.