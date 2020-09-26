MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $351.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.87. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,924 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $4,790,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

