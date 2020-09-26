Meme Price Hits $910.44 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Meme has a total market cap of $25.49 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for approximately $910.44 or 0.08462853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00645662 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005830 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00031140 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

