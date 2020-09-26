Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

