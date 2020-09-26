Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives €115.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €115.92 ($136.38).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

FRA MRK traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €124.00 ($145.88). 368,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €117.14 and its 200-day moving average is €106.59.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

