Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

MDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

MDP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. 490,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,383. Meredith has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $571.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a positive return on equity of 27.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 206.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 61.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 64.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

