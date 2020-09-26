Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.