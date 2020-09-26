Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.71-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240 million.Methode Electronics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-0.87 EPS.

NYSE MEI opened at $27.36 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

