MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Cap Achieves $3.35 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $182.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.24 or 0.01954309 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.