Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,572.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,317 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.