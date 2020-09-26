Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) vs. Cemtrex (OTCMKTS:CETX) Financial Analysis

Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minebea Mitsumi and Cemtrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minebea Mitsumi $9.00 billion 0.87 $422.97 million N/A N/A Cemtrex $39.26 million 0.41 -$22.36 million N/A N/A

Minebea Mitsumi has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Risk & Volatility

Minebea Mitsumi has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Minebea Mitsumi and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minebea Mitsumi 0 0 0 0 N/A Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Minebea Mitsumi and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minebea Mitsumi 4.93% 11.37% 5.20% Cemtrex -52.53% -47.64% -23.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minebea Mitsumi beats Cemtrex on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minebea Mitsumi

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts. This segment also offers bearing-related products comprising pivot assemblies and precision mechanical assemblies; and fasteners, defense related special components, and magnetic clutches and brakes. The Electronic Devices and Components segment provides rotary components, such as fan motors, blowers, hybrid type stepping motors, small diameter/PM stepping motors, brush DC motors, small brushless motors, power brushless motors, polygon mirror scanner motors, HDD spindle motors, high-pressure blowers, rotation angle sensors, and fan units; and back light inverters and LED drivers, as well as lighting devices for LCDs. This segment also offers measuring components consisting of strain gages, force sensors, load cells, pressure sensors, torque transducers, vector sensors, digital indicators, and tensile and compression testing machines. The MITSUMI business segment makes camera actuators for smartphones, mechanical parts, connectors, switches, power supply components, antennas, tuners and semi-conductor devices. It serves customers in IT, telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, home appliance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minebea Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MinebeaMitsumi Inc. in January 2017. MinebeaMitsumi Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises. This segment also offers design and development solutions to create impactful experiences for mobiles, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and televisions; and security and video surveillance systems, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. The Electronics Manufacturing segment provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells interconnects and cable assemblies; and provides software development services for mobile, Web, virtual reality, and PC applications. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and sells a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industries, such as chemical, cement, steel, food, construction, mining, and petrochemical. Cemtrex, Inc. operates in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

