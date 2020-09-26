Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 360.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 360.63 ($4.71).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

MAB traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 135.20 ($1.77). 610,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,182. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $580.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 483 ($6.31).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

