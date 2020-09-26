MOAC 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,686.00 (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One MOAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $7.50 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, MOAC has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $22,686.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001079 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official website for MOAC is moac.io . MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $24.43, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

