Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $198.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

