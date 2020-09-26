Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.78. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $52.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $33,249.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,172.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,649,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

